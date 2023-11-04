Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 490 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $168.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

