TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Lowered to $63.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of TransUnion from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.92.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.37. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -39.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -32.81%.

In related news, Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at $339,407.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at $339,407.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $154,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,360.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,738 shares of company stock valued at $441,806 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in TransUnion by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in TransUnion by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

