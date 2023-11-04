TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 133.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in TransDigm Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $882.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $856.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $841.77. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $563.98 and a twelve month high of $940.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,044.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $947.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TDG

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total value of $482,815.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,990,552.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total transaction of $18,122,509.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,242,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total transaction of $482,815.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,990,552.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,276 shares of company stock valued at $44,165,970. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.