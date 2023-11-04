Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.59 billion-$17.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.62 billion. Trane Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.00 EPS.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

TT stock opened at $218.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.77. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $219.50.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $207.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,863,000 after buying an additional 80,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $526,026,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,707,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,061,000 after buying an additional 471,969 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

