Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stake Boosted by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 458.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $199.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.61. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

