Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 145 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.468 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $5.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

