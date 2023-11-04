Tortoise Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 650.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 323.7% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 8,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,993,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,416,000 after acquiring an additional 93,699 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 367,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,122 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $4,012,053. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE MPC opened at $150.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $159.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.06.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

