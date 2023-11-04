Tortoise Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 169.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 60.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 47.6% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $500.20.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock opened at $470.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $449.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.52. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $549.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.42.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

