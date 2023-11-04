Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Rating Increased to Outperform at CJS Securities

CJS Securities upgraded shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Tennant Price Performance

Tennant stock opened at $82.24 on Wednesday. Tennant has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.60 million. Tennant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tennant will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 19.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tennant

In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 5,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $476,906.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,840.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $130,504.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,907.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 5,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $476,906.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,095 shares in the company, valued at $951,840.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,688 shares of company stock worth $1,139,863. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tennant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tennant by 15.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Tennant by 69.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tennant by 1.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Tennant by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Tennant by 4.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

