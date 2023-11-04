TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SYF. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 90.8% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 140,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 67,079 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

