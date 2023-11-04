Susquehanna Trims Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Target Price to $150.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GPN. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.62.

Get Global Payments alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GPN

Global Payments Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GPN opened at $113.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Global Payments by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.