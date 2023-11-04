StockNews.com Lowers HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.17 million, a P/E ratio of 59.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.38.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,804,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HealthStream by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,004,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,656,000 after acquiring an additional 53,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 66,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

