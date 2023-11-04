StockNews.com Downgrades Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

HAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAL

Halliburton Stock Down 0.7 %

HAL opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $722,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,418. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,236 shares of company stock worth $2,573,715 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% during the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.