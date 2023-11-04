Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives $131.21 Average PT from Brokerages

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.21.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Get Splunk alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPLK

Splunk Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $146.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -443.88, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.09. Splunk has a 52 week low of $69.15 and a 52 week high of $148.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.25.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In other news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,292,235.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $337,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,113. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $710,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 11.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

(Get Free Report

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.