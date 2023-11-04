Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion. Sotera Health also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.78-0.86 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Sotera Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.17.

SHC opened at $13.21 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 53.66% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $255.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the first quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the third quarter worth $37,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sotera Health by 100.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sotera Health by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

