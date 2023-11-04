Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Lifted to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SHOP. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.09.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP stock opened at $61.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.38. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

