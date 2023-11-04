Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Price Target to $58.00

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Centerspace from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Centerspace from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerspace currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.86.

Shares of CSR stock opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average is $59.85. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $71.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently 106.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Centerspace by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

