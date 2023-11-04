Roth Mkm Trims Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Target Price to $85.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Roth Mkm from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LYV. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.69.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $85.37 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

