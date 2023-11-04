Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Roblox by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after buying an additional 39,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Roblox by 949.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 265.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after buying an additional 226,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 62.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 35,412 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.27.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 11,545 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $313,331.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,705,507.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $225,240.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,855,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,387,894.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 11,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $313,331.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $8,705,507.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 817,200 shares of company stock worth $24,394,977 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The business had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

