Raymond James Boosts Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target to $27.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.43.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 5.2 %

HRMY opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.83 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.