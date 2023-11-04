Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.15 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 5.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 5.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,453 shares of company stock valued at $6,696,031. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $147.49 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.