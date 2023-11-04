Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LUNG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Pulmonx from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.29.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LUNG

Pulmonx Price Performance

Pulmonx stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $377.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.48. Pulmonx has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $14.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 8.42.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 94.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $28,458.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,740.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $28,458.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,740.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $37,757.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 153,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,913 shares of company stock worth $208,551 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 257.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.