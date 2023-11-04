PROS (NYSE:PRO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PRO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PROS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

PROS Stock Performance

NYSE PRO opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. PROS has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROS

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of PROS by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in PROS by 30.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in PROS by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PROS by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in PROS by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

