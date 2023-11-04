Piper Sandler Boosts California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Price Target to $25.00

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of California BanCorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded California BanCorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

California BanCorp Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of California BanCorp

NASDAQ:CALB opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. California BanCorp has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 812,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,192,000 after purchasing an additional 104,737 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 106,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 35,485 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 25,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 609,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

