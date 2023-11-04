Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 760 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,730 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,896 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 133,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 27,102 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

FedEx Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $247.10 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $154.10 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

