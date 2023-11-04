Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 50,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,217,000 after buying an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 721,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,506,000 after acquiring an additional 112,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,125,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock opened at $498.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.13. The company has a market cap of $139.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $558.64.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,508.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

