Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Acquires 242 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. TD Cowen assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Down 0.8 %

GIS opened at $65.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.05. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.