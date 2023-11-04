PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $92.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.76.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

