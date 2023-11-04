Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 495 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,951.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,692,000 after acquiring an additional 518,500 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,336,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,150,000 after purchasing an additional 195,222 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 154.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 155,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94,423 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $108.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $113.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.10.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

