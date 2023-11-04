Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 388 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $34.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,749.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.19. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $688.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.59.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

