Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BP by 3.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in BP by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BP by 2.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in BP by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,197 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in BP by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BP stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73.

BP Announces Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. BP’s payout ratio is 20.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.67.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

