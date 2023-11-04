Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFUV. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 364,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 87,351 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 135,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $33.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.08. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

