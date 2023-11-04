Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 20.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 40,108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.12.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $817.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.72 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Articles

