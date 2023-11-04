NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Guggenheim currently has $50.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.75.

NRG opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $46.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.93.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -17.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 233.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

