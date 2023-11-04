NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.58. NiSource also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.57-$1.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut NiSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

NI opened at $25.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. NiSource has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

In other news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,085.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $372,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,085.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lloyd M. Yates purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,038.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

