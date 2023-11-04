New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 25,881 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,326,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,881 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $76,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNST. UBS Group dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.29.

Shares of MNST opened at $55.56 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

