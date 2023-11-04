New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 29.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 23.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Carrier Global by 22.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $60.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

