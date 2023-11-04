New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 473 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Sysco by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 690,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,204,000 after purchasing an additional 63,939 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 11.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,398,000 after buying an additional 146,929 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Sysco by 7.6% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Sysco by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 59,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 33,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Sysco Trading Up 2.1 %

Sysco stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.29. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.