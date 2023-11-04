New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 23,638 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,638 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,227,000 after buying an additional 10,939,524 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,965,000 after buying an additional 185,969 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 149.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,477,000 after buying an additional 133,229 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,806,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,452,000 after buying an additional 129,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 121,578 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MGV stock opened at $101.80 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $96.12 and a one year high of $107.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

