New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 2,357 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Corning by 563.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Corning by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $27.93 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 164.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

