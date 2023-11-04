New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 2,258 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,650 shares of company stock worth $460,091. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.69.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $263.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.08 and a 200-day moving average of $297.19. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $240.30 and a one year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 34.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

