New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 134 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 2,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United Rentals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $624,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $586,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,394,000 after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 4.3 %

URI stock opened at $451.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $316.59 and a twelve month high of $492.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

