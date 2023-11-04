New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.55. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

