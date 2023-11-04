New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PWR shares. Argus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

PWR opened at $169.18 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $212.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.54.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

