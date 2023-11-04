New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 47.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 22.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy Banse bought 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,909.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,385.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Banse bought 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,909.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,385.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $929,399.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,599 shares of company stock worth $301,984. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $119.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.36. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $76.79 and a 52 week high of $133.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

