Needham & Company LLC Cuts Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target to $60.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Redburn Atlantic dropped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Shutterstock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.10. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $81.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.94.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.46 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shutterstock

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

