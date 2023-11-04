Navellier & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $103.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

