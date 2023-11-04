Morgan Stanley Lowers Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target to $154.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.56.

Get Nucor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NUE

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $152.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.40. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $129.46 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. Nucor’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at $14,127,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Nucor by 57.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.