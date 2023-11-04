Morgan Stanley Lowers FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $35.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FOXA. Loop Capital cut their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FOX from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.93.

Get FOX alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOXA

FOX Price Performance

FOXA stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93. FOX has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.36.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that FOX will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FOX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,914,000 after acquiring an additional 102,146 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in FOX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,988,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,225,000 after acquiring an additional 207,618 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,591,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of FOX by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,245,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,567,000 after purchasing an additional 555,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.