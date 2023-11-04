Mizuho Cuts WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $200.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.54.

Get WEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WEX

WEX Stock Up 1.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:WEX opened at $175.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $151.50 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.61.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 4,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $840,786.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,499.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.31 per share, with a total value of $165,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,067.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 4,601 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $840,786.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,499.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of WEX by 111.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of WEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of WEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of WEX by 38.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.